Casey’s General Stores announced its Cash for Classrooms grant program is awarding $1 million to benefit K-12 schools through 99 grants. The funds come as teachers, students and families have faced a full year of challenges and changed routines brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are grateful to be able to distribute these funds to schools in need through our new, Cash for Classrooms grant program. Together, with our guests and partners like LIFEWTR, we are proud to be able to make a big impact on students and teachers in our communities,” said Megan Elfers, Vice President of Marketing at Casey’s.

The Cash for Classrooms grants support projects and initiatives taking place at K-12 schools in Casey’s communities across the heart of America. A few examples include:

Physical Improvements: New playground equipment and expanded playground areas to encourage play and enrichment at Parkview Elementary in Van Buren, Ark., and Our Lady of Guadalupe Elementary in Dubuque, Iowa. An outdoor classroom for students at Black Hawk Elementary in Kahoka, Mo.

Material Needs: Updated technology like projectors and document cameras to improve learning for both in-person and remote students at Nebraska City Public Schools in Nebraska City, Neb.

Teacher Support: New computers for teachers at Crab Orchard CUSD #3 schools in Marion, Ill., to increase effectiveness in the online learning environment.

Community Engagement: Adding reusable bags to Wapello Elementary School’s food pantry to provide more sustainable, long-term solution for families using the pantry in Wapello, Iowa. Enhancing an outdoor learning and community space for James Knoll Elementary School and the community of Ortonville, Minn.

The Cash for Classrooms grants were made possible by donations from Casey’s guests during its January round up campaign, a meal deal partnership between Casey’s and LIFEWTR, a PepsiCo brand.

“As we mark one year of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., we recognize there are still many challenges ahead, and certainly in our local classrooms,” said Guillermo Prieto, Director of Shopper Marketing, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Central Division. “We’re proud to partner with Casey’s to support the educators who both academically and creatively inspire our students in the Heartland community through the Cash for Classrooms program.”

More information can be found at: https://www.caseys.com/community/cash-for-classrooms-grants.

