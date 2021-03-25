Casey’s General Stores, Inc., one of the leading convenience store chains in the United States, announced an agreement to acquire 49 stores throughout Oklahoma from Circle K Stores Inc. in an all-cash transaction for $39 million. The transaction includes 46 leased properties and 3 owned properties and is expected to close in the fiscal quarter ended, July 31, 2021. These stores will be supplied by the company’s new distribution center in Joplin, MO.