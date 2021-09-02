In his previous position as Senior Vice President of Branded Marketing, Maddox was instrumental in positioning Cary Oil as a premier provider of branded fuel products across the country. Under his sales leadership, Cary Oil’s branded business increased 250% in the past 10 years. “As the company has grown, Mark has continued to set new standards for service excellence,” says Craig Stephenson, President, CEO, and second-generation owner. “Operational efficiency has remained at the core of retailer support at Cary Oil, and we will continue to build value for our customers with Mark in this pivotal new role.”

As COO, and with a strong bench of supporting talent, Maddox will be responsible for all sales channels, transportation and logistics, strategy and innovation, and convenience store support through the Retail Advantage™ program.

Maddox has over thirty years of industry experience, including COO at Lee Moore Oil Company and Vice President of SEI Environmental. He holds a B.A. in Political Science and Economics from North Carolina State University and a Certificate of Completion in Advanced Management from UNC Chapel Hill’s Kenan-Flagler Business School.

To learn more about Cary Oil, visit caryoil.com.