As North American wireless carriers move to phase out 3G service, Carrier Transicold is introducing a program to help trucking fleets upgrade telematics technology on their refrigerated trucks and trailers. New eSolutions™ bundled subscriptions eliminate large upfront hardware costs by packaging equipment fees and airtime service into an affordable monthly plan. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

“Regardless of the 3G telematics equipment currently being used on a fleet’s Carrier Transicold refrigeration units, fleet managers now have the advantage of upgrading to our eSolutions 4G LTE equipment without a major capital investment up front,” said David Brondum, Director of Telematics, Carrier Transicold. “A bundled subscription ensures reliable equipment performance with full warranty support for the life of the contract, and it provides protection against obsolescence as cellular networks sunset earlier technologies in favor of newer generation telecommunications.”

Program features include:

A competitive and predictable monthly fee that covers the hardware, software and airtime service subscription, allowing fleets to convert a capital outlay to an operating expense.

3- and 5-year contract options for budgeting flexibility.

Guaranteed equipment performance, including parts and labor warranty coverage, for the life of the contract.

Installation and equipment commissioning by authorized Carrier Transicold dealers, which assures proper operation and warranty.

Hardware includes the transceiver module, antenna and wiring harness as well as optional peripheral components such as fuel sensors, temperature probes and door switches, as required by specific customer needs. Three airtime service plans are available: 1) Monitor, 2) Two-way Monitor and Control and 3) Monitor and Enhanced Control, adding capabilities for data downloads, remote software updates and adjustments to Carrier Transicold IntelliSet™ control configurations.

Carrier Transicold’s innovative eSolutions platform and web-based interface provides continuous visibility of cold chain assets via a centralized data stream that shows trailer temperatures, location and movement. The platform can also enable remote control of refrigeration units along with other features to optimize refrigeration equipment usage, improve fleet efficiency and help manage service and maintenance.

For additional details about the eSolutions platform and bundled subscriptions, turn to the experts in Carrier Transicold’s North America dealer network.