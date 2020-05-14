As of May, 2020, have we seen the worst of the economic impact biofuels has taken during the COVID-19 pandemic? Zander Capozzola of Argus Media provides his outlook and the answer may surprise you. New episodes of Carpool Chats are released bi-weekly and hosted on the Fuels Institute website and YouTube channel.

