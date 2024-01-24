This week, the country has seen extreme low temperatures combined with heavy snowfall and Optimus customers are on the front lines removing snow and keeping their communities safe. From temperature in the low 20’s down to -17 degrees, reliability is key for these fleets. At an 89% runtime on 100% biodiesel, the Optimus Vector System is the chosen tool to meet their needs.

In a pioneering move towards sustainable transportation, the Cities of Ames IA, Madison WI, and Washington DC utilize Optimus Technologies for their snowplows, are adopting 100% biodiesel (B100) as the decarbonization solution for their heavy-duty fleets. This decision marks a significant milestone in these cities’ commitment to reducing carbon emissions and transitioning towards renewable energy sources today.

Biodiesel, derived from organic materials like plant-based oils, animal fats, and used cooking oil, is recognized as a cleaner and safer fuel option for heavy-duty fleets and their communities. The utilization of B100 is contributing to substantial reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with these cities near and long-term sustainability goals.

By embracing biodiesel, we are taking proactive steps to mitigate the environmental impact of our heavy-duty fleet operations, stated Jason Nordt, Fuel Management Officer of DC Department of Public Works, “We believe in our commitment to promoting a greener and more sustainable urban environment for our residents and future generations by utilizing B100. It enables us to continue operating even in severe weather conditions like the one we are experiencing now, ensuring our communities’ safety from snow, garbage, and carbon emissions. Using B100 symbolizes our collective efforts towards building a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future for our city.”

The adoption of 100% biodiesel reflects the City of Madison, Wisconsin’s commitment to embracing innovative solutions for urban decarbonization. This initiative not only contributes to environmental preservation but also sets a noteworthy example for leading municipalities seeking to implement sustainable practices in their transportation infrastructure today.

“Our work in city government is important year-round but especially so during inclement winter weather events, when plowing and salting the streets becomes an urgent priority for our communities to function. Using B100 affirms our dedication to domestic energy security and independence, supporting the local Wisconsin economy, and a greener and more sustainable urban environment for residents and future generations. All without compromising on our mission to serve the public during emergencies and at all times. B100 works for us in all seasons as it will for any fleet anywhere.” Mahanth Joishy, Fleet Superintendent, City of Madison, WI

The City of Ames has taken advantage of the positive environmental and societal impacts of the transition to biodiesel, as it continues to lead the way in promoting sustainability initiatives and reducing its carbon footprint. “If you’re waiting around for something that’s going to save you money or make things easier, you’re making things worse. You’re emitting more carbon into the environment, and you don’t have to. You can get started with a reasonable amount of money, and it has a lasting impact.” Rich Iverson, Fleet Support Manager, City of Ames

Optimus Technologies founder Colin Huwyler says, “The decision to adopt 100% biodiesel for heavy-duty fleets represents a significant step towards environmental sustainability and decarbonization for these communities while supporting local economies and domestically produced fuels. I am thrilled that Optimus can be a critical partner for these leading cities embracing innovative solutions for cleaner transportation.”