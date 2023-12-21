Californians Against Retail and Residential Theft (CARRT) announced the California Peace Officers’ Association joined the coalition.

“The California Peace Officers’ Association (CPOA) and its more than 26,000 law enforcement members have joined our coalition to tackle the increasing rates of residential and retail crime,” said Matt Ross, spokesman for CARRT.

CPOA was established in 1921 and is committed to developing progressive leadership for the California law enforcement community through organizational networking, professional development, technology advancement and public policy advocacy. CPOA has over 26,000 sworn and professional staff members from municipal, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies from throughout the state of California.

“Retail theft, residential theft and organized retail crime have more than just a financial impact. This criminal activity affects the quality of life of those that work in retail and those that reside in our communities,” said CPOA President Christie Calderwood, Assistant Chief of the Carlsbad Police Department. “Through webinars and trainings, CPOA actively educates our vast membership of these changes in our justice system all year, and we engage with the Legislature to ensure that criminals face consequences for their actions so that our residents do not live in fear, our retail workers are safe, and all businesses can thrive.”

In California, commercial shoplifting increased by 28.7% in 2022. Commercial burglary also saw an increase of 5.8%, while commercial robbery rose by 9%.

CPOA joins a broad-based coalition of more than 200 business associations, local groups, and crime victim organizations advocating for California officials to act now and give law enforcement the tools needed to reduce theft. The coalition includes local Chambers of Commerce, California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce, California Business Roundtable, California Black Chamber of Commerce, California Chamber of Commerce, California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and National Federation of Independent Business.

CARRT has been actively engaging with local officials including legislators and law enforcement representatives in order for elected officials to grasp the true impact of retail and residential crime. Their aim is to provide public safety officials with enhanced resources needed to address this issue effectively.

CARRT has been meeting with local officials, law enforcement, and legislators to ensure that elected officials understand the true impact of retail and residential crime. CARRT aims to provide public safety officials with more tools to address this problem.

For more information about CARRT, please go to the website at www.carrt.org. For more information regarding the California Peace Officers’ Association, please visit www.cpoa.org.