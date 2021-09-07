As the world finds itself still battling a pandemic, managing through unprecedented global supply chain disruption, and now, navigating through an active hurricane season, C.H. Robinson launched a digital thank-you campaign and sweepstakes designed to galvanize the nation behind an important goal: appreciating the truck drivers who never left the road and never stopped delivering, even during the most challenging of times.

The global logistics company is encouraging the public and its employees to submit notes of thanks at ThankTruckDrivers.com for the drivers who have consistently delivered everything from food to home goods to life-saving medicines and supplies. As part of the thank-you campaign, C.H. Robinson will give away a total of $50,000 in a cash sweepstakes to truck drivers and carriers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (Sept. 12-18). Additionally, the C.H. Robinson Foundation will donate $1 per thank-you message submitted – up to $25,000 – to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, which helps truck drivers in need.

Truck drivers working with C.H. Robinson drive more than 10 billion miles a year, giving the company a unique understanding of the essential services they provide. To name a few, truck drivers contributed to the movement of:

70% of all freight, equaling about 11 billion tons of goods, according to the American Trucking Associations (ATA)

More than 94.6 million N-95 respirators, 149.2 million surgical masks, 14.3 million face shields and over 1 billion pairs of gloves for FEMA, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Project Airbridge alone, according to FEMA

At least $791.7 billion in goods sold online as e-commerce increased 32% in 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau

“Truck drivers and carriers are essential to the global economy, and the work they do impacts our lives every day,” said Bob Biesterfeld, President and CEO of C.H. Robinson. “While they have always played a significant role in the logistics industry, working with platforms like us to deliver goods where and when they’re needed, this past year has truly underscored their importance. During the pandemic, while so many began working remotely and getting more at-home deliveries, truck drivers never left the road. They delivered when it mattered most. We are proud to recognize them for the commitment they show every day, but especially now.”