Global logistics company C.H. Robinson announced its recognition as a challenger in the new Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms* (RTTVP). Faced with multiple disruptions from the global pandemic, trade and tariff disputes, severe weather, capacity shortages, and a trade lane blockage, shippers are prioritizing and investing in RTTVP solutions like C.H. Robinson’s Navisphere Vision to improve their resiliency, connectivity, and performance.

Gartner, a leading research and advisory company that publishes the annual series of market data known as Magic Quadrant, reports “the RTTVP market doubled in size in North American in 2020. This growth was accelerated due to the supply chain disruptions created by the pandemic.”

Navisphere Vision, delivered by TMC, a division of C.H. Robinson, helps shippers track, monitor, and respond to supply chain disruptions on a global scale. As a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, Navisphere Vision connects and pulls data from shippers’ third-party providers, carriers, and suppliers—plus weather, traffic, and geopolitical monitoring sources—to deliver real-time visibility and insights to inventory at-rest or in-motion, across all modes and regions. With Navisphere Vision’s Internet of Things (IoT) device integrations, customers can monitor and immediately mitigate issues when shipments are impacted by shock, tilt, humidity, light, temperature, or pressure.

“Several major events over the past year have emphasized the vital importance of supply chains, but also highlighted their fragility in some cases,” said Jordan Kass, president of TMC. “The companies who will excel in the years to come will be those with real-time visibility into their supply chains. The ability to consume, combine and analyze data from growing number of integrations and data points will be essential for building a resilient, competitive, and profitable supply chain.”

C.H. Robinson (TMC) was also recognized as a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems.

“We believe these recognitions reinforce the power of our innovative technology, built by and for supply chain experts, backed by the experience and scale of one of the world’s most-connected platforms,” said Kass.

To expand on these capabilities, the company previously announced a commitment to invest $1 billion in technology over the next five years, doubling its previous investment.

