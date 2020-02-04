Advanced Digital Data, Inc. (ADD Systems®), a leading supplier of software solutions to the convenience store and energy distribution industries, is proud to partner with Bumgarner Oil Company as their software provider for both their convenience stores and their retail and wholesale fuel business.

Bumgarner Oil Company needed a software system to streamline their day-to-day operations across all aspects of their business. After extensive research, they decided to partner with ADD Systems to accelerate their daily business operations in the convenience store and distribution businesses. With a deep integration of these products, Bumgarner will increase efficiency and gain new insights.

When asked about their decision to work with ADD Systems, Zach Bumgarner, General Manager, shared, “We have been very pleased in our relationship with ADD Systems thus far. We feel that they are a great company with strong values and offer a high quality product. We look forward to many years of partnership together.”

Bumgarner will use ADD eStore® for their convenience store operation and ADD Energy E3® for their wholesale and retail fuel business. They will also implement Raven® tablets as their mobile delivery solution. In addition, Bumgarner Oil Company will use Atlas Reporting®, ADD Systems’ solution for business intelligence and reporting. Atlas provides operational insights and analytics for the stores with real-time POS reporting.

Bruce Bott, President of ADD Systems, envisions a bright future with Bumgarner Oil, “I’m excited to welcome Bumgarner Oil to the ADD family of clients. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting with them only a short while ago, and I see many synergies between our companies.”