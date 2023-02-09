BTC POWER, a leader in DV fast chargers for electric vehicles, has launched a new user-friendly website with an intuitive interface; new content, updated navigation; enhanced tools and other site optimizations.

The new website can be accessed at www.btcpower.com. Site visitors can access the full BTC POWER product line of AC and DC chargers including specifications, white papers, brochures, guides, educational materials, case studies, manuals/EOMs, updated blogs and more. The enhanced website is also optimized for mobile and tablet users.

For more information about BTC POWER, please visit btcpower.com.

BTC POWER is a leading manufacturer of electric vehicle charging systems in North America. BTC POWER’s product portfolio consists of both DC and AC charging systems with power ranges from 6.6kW to 350kW. With over 15,000 charging systems sold worldwide, BTC POWER’s DC Fast Chargers and AC Chargers serve Charge Point Operators, Oil & Gas, Convenient Stores, Retail Centers, Fleets and more for charging electric vehicles, heavy duty transit shuttle and school buses, fleets, and other specialty vehicles. To learn more about BTC POWER, please visit btcpower.com.