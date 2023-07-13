Esser has more than 30 years of experience in retail point-of-sale technology and retail operations. He previously was responsible for certification and integration of all POS platforms (Verifone, Gilbarco and NCR included) for Alon and Delek.

“Bryan’s extensive background in implementing new technologies like mobile payments, island vendors, RFID and self-checkout, in addition to his experience with start-up technologies, make him a great fit for the next stage of TruAge’s activation,” said TruAge CEO Kyle McKeen.

TruAge is an innovative, universally accepted age-verification system that makes it more accurate to verify an adult customer’s age when purchasing age-restricted products, and at the same time makes identity theft difficult. One-time-use digital tokens are used to share only the most important elements to confirm the purchaser is of legal age, which also protects the user’s privacy. Developed by NACS, the global trade association representing the convenience and fuel retailing industry, and Conexxus—its standards-setting partner—TruAge transforms the traditional carding experience at the checkout. The age-verification program is free to retailers, consumers and point-of-sale (POS) providers to ensure accessibility and support the program’s wide adoption.

TruAge was launched in limited tests late in 2021. Since then, it has been further piloted and is currently in Verifone’s base code; Verifone’s point-of-sale solutions are used by more than half of the 150,000-plus store convenience and fuel retailing industry.

Learn more about the TruAge program and opportunities to participate at mytruage.org.