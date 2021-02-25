bp announced Price Match, a first-of-its-kind offer that gives BPme Rewards members the best gas price* by automatically comparing bp and Amoco prices to competitor stations (Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, and Marathon) within a half mile radius. If there are no competitor stations within a half mile radius, the search expands up to two miles. If there is a lower price for the same fuel grade, a cents per gallon savings will automatically be applied to the member’s next BPme Rewards purchase. This offer is available in the BPme app for a monthly subscription fee of 99 cents.

To sign up, drivers can download the BPme Rewards app and subscribe to Price Match on the BPme app homepage. Existing BPme Rewards members can subscribe by logging into their BPme Rewards account and signing up for Price Match on the ‘offers tab’ under rewards. Every time a Price Match subscriber fills up with eight or more gallons of bp or Amoco gas in one transaction using BPme Rewards, prices will automatically be compared and savings, if applicable, will be applied to their next BPme Rewards purchase. Subscribers can save up to 5 cents off per gallon per transaction with Price Match, which can be stacked with the 5 cents off every gallon on every visit that BPme Rewards members can receive every month.