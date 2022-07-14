bp announced the launch of the new BPme Rewards Signature Visa® Credit Card in conjunction with First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) and Visa. The new BPme Rewards Visa introduces a modern take on the traditional fuel card, improving customer benefits by combining the power of BPme Rewards with traditional credit card advantages, like cash back rewards and flexible redemption options.

“We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, this new BPme Rewards Visa gives the best rewards to our most loyal customers,” said Lisa Blalock, vice president of marketing for bp. “We have enhanced the rewards, provided more choice in the way our customers can redeem and made it simple to save money on all fuel and convenience store purchases at bp & Amoco.”

The BPme Rewards Visa can be used anywhere Visa is accepted, providing cardholders with greater spending power and opportunities to earn rewards, including:

At bp and Amoco stores: 15 cents off every gallon automatically on bp and Amoco fuel purchases 1 5% cash back on non-fuel purchases at bp and Amoco stores (including convenience store and car wash purchases) 1 Special intro offer: 30 cents off every gallon on bp and Amoco fuel purchases in the first 60 days after account opening 1

In addition, rewards available on other purchases: 3% cash back on grocery purchases 1 3% cash back on dining purchases (including restaurants, take-out, and food delivery services) 1 1% cash back on all other qualifying purchases 1





Redeem rewards your way with redemption options:

Cash back

Account statement credit

Gift cards from major retailers

Travel experiences

Additional benefits:

No annual fee 2

Unlimited rewards potential

“We are honored to have the opportunity to work with such a well-known and highly regarded global brand as bp, and are confident their customers will find this new card to be of exceptional value,” said Jerry J. O’Flanagan, Executive Vice President, Partner Customer Segment, at FNBO.

The BPme Rewards Visa is an enhanced credit card offer built upon the existing BPme Rewards loyalty program. The BPme app also makes it easy to pay, view receipts, track rewards and more through the mobile phone.

For more information about the new BPme Rewards Visa, please visit www.BPmeVisa.com/Launch.