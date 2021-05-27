Diebold Nixdorf, a global leader in driving connected commerce for the retail and banking industries, has expanded its strategic partnership with bp to provide an integrated solution comprised of hardware, software and managed services.

bp extended its multi-year, managed services agreement with Diebold Nixdorf and will leverage DN AllConnect ServicesSM globally to drive its transformation journey as it looks to reduce the operational complexity associated with managing thousands of retail sites. bp will rely on Diebold Nixdorf’s comprehensive service integration to ensure optimal availability of its site systems at more than 17,000 locations worldwide.

As part of the managed Services agreement, bp also sought to make its payment channels more agile, efficient and fully integrated with the digital experience by deploying AEVI’s global payment platform (AEVI Motion) at thousands of locations across key European markets. bp can consolidate its payment infrastructure into a single solution and move to a cloud-based payment platform.