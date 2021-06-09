BP Europe has won the inaugural NACS European Community Engagement & Support Award recognizing its programs that support first responders, medical personnel and its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. The award, sponsored by PepsiCo, was presented today during the virtual NACS Convenience Summit Europe.

“We are thrilled to recognize the great work of BP Europe and its commitment to making sustainable, positive changes in the communities it serves,” said Kent Montgomery, vice president of industry relations, PepsiCo North America. “Over the last year and through the COVID-19 pandemic, the increased need for corporate leadership in serving people and communities around the world has been evident, and the commitment and perseverance of BP Europe in responding to this call sets an impressive standard for the industry and serves as an inspiration for us all. We’ve seen firsthand the impact of this incredible work, and we are proud to honor a fellow advocate.”

During the pandemic BP launched community-minded initiatives throughout Europe to support essential services and frontline workers. In the United Kingdom, the company introduced a program to supply fuel free of charge to emergency ‎services vehicles, including charging of electric vehicles through BP Chargemaster. In 2020 the program supplied more than 10 million liters of fuel free to emergency service vehicles across the United Kingdom.

In Spain, BP supplied free fuel to emergency services vehicles through Routex fuel cards. Customers could also use their Mi BP loyalty cards to donate points to the Red Cross (Cruz Roja). In Germany, BP’s Aral network gave away 10,000 fuel cards to health workers; in Poland, hospitals received BP Supercards to fund fuel for their medical transport; and in Turkey, BP Turkey supported Istanbul’s state ambulance service by donating free fuel.

BP also teamed with Deliveroo for its “Lunch for Lifesavers” initiative. BP donated millions of BP/M&S-branded meals to the program and will distribute the food free of charge to staff and volunteers at vaccination centers and to frontline workers.

To help ensure the safety of its employees and customers at its retail locations, BP initiated multiple pandemic-related protocols. For example, enhancing forecourt and in-store cleaning and providing employees with personal protective equipment such as gloves, masks and aprons.

In April 2020, BP made one of its largest charitable donations ever to the mental health charity Mind. That same month, Chairman Helge Lund and CEO Bernard Looney each committed to give 20% of their salaries for the rest of the year to mental health charities. “Everyone is dealing with something in life and with the virus it is amplified. Not everyone will be infected, but everyone is affected. Stress, fear, anxiety, isolation. This is a mental health crisis as well,” said Looney.

The BP Foundation also donated $2 million USD to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which supports medical professionals and patients worldwide by providing critical aid and supplies.

The 2021 NACS European Community Engagement & Support Award recognizes a retail company that demonstrated leadership and had a positive impact in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Convenience retail companies around the world are committed to serving their communities and customers. BP is an excellent example of why our industry is essential during times of crisis and deserving of our inaugural Community Engagement & Support Award,” said NACS President and CEO Henry Armour.