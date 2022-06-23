Tanknology Inc., a leading provider of environmental compliance testing and inspection services, announced that Chris Bouldin has been named the Vice President of Tanknology’s International Division.

In this capacity, Bouldin will be responsible for the day-to-day management of Tanknology’s International Division, including licensee recruitment and ongoing technical support for the company’s 21 international licensees. Bouldin, formerly the Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications for Tanknology, will remain responsible for the company’s marketing efforts, both domestic and international.

A 15-year veteran of the industry, Bouldin began his career as the Program Director for the Petroleum Equipment Institute (PEI), a 1,500-member international trade association comprised of manufacturers and distributors of equipment used in the fuel and fluid handling industry.

Tanknology CEO Allen Porter said Bouldin’s marketing expertise and extensive knowledge of the petroleum industry will make him a valuable addition to Tanknology’s worldwide sales and marketing efforts.

“As we continue to grow our International Division and increase the number of licensees, we are extremely pleased to have Chris lead the division,” said Porter. “Since coming to Tanknology, he has proven to be an intelligent, strategic thinker contributing mightily to the leadership team. We are excited to have someone with this experience and skill set lead the International Division and assist our license partners in their geographic markets.”

Based in the company’s Austin, Texas headquarters, Bouldin can be reached at (800) 964-0150 or at cbouldin@tanknology.com.