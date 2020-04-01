Booster Fuels announced the passage of an ordinance by a unanimous vote to allow mobile fueling in the City of Dallas. It amends the Dallas Fire Code by adopting a provision to regulate the mobile fueling on-demand (MFOD) industry, establishing a process for mobile fueling in the city.

The bill is a first step towards achieving a regulatory environment that enables mobile fueling while upholding rigorous International Fire Code (IFC) safety requirements. A clean, contactless gas station on wheels, Booster can provide its service at a time of increased need related to the coronavirus response.

“I am pleased the Dallas City Council has passed this important ordinance, helping to innovate on-demand mobile fuel delivery across the city,” said Frank Mycroft, Booster Fuels CEO. “As an essential service during this public health crisis, the ordinance comes in time for Booster to support the increased demand from businesses such as first responders, logistics and courier services, food distribution and non-profits rushing to meet the community’s needs. We are grateful to the Dallas City Council and to the Dallas Fire Department for their work on this ordinance.”

This new Dallas ordinance follows legislation which passed last week in the State of Washington enabling operations for the MFOD industry. “Because of our technology and flexible supply chain, Booster can respond to the immediate and changing needs of business, be quick to help communities and support their infrastructure at challenging times,” said Joe Okpaku, Chief Policy Officer, Booster. “Mobile fuel on-demand is clean and can be better for the earth and better for the community. We are very happy to be able to work with legislators to bring this efficient and innovative approach to the City of Dallas.”

Demand for mobile fueling has shot up across the country as consumers and businesses observe shelter-in-place guidelines in response to the coronavirus crisis. Considered an essential service, Booster is delivering fuel to commercial vehicles and critical workers that are helping to keep the infrastructure up and running during these unprecedented times.