Booster, a leading same-day mobile fuel delivery service, has been tapped to fuel essential fleets during inauguration week, the company announced today. Booster will deliver more than 10,000 gallons of on-demand fuel to government and business vehicles during one of the city’s most important security operations ahead of Inauguration Day.

Booster expanded to the Washington, D.C. metro area last summer following an increase in fleet business as a result of the pandemic. The company’s customers in the region include government and private entities, including Traffic Management Incorporated, Fleet Transportation and Reston Limousine. Outside of Washington, Booster’s corporate clients have included some of the largest fleets in emergency service, mobility and e-commerce, such as PayPal, eBay, Cisco, Meals on Wheels, San Mateo Fire Department, and SMS Transportation, specializing in school buses. By bringing gasoline directly to its customers, Booster reduces hazards, traffic, and emissions.

“Booster is honored to service Washington, D.C. government agencies and other essential fleets during inauguration,” said Frank Mycroft, CEO and co-founder, Booster. “By bringing gasoline directly to where it is needed, we reduce emissions and congestion while enabling security and operations personnel to focus on the community’s safety instead of the logistics behind refueling.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Booster has provided contactless on-demand refueling for fire, medical and security fleets. Based on its long-standing track record as the safest mobile fueler, the company has been trusted with local inauguration business as the nation’s capital responds to recent security risks with extraordinary safety measures. Places of interest are prohibiting gasoline to be stored on site, and security vehicles have to be at the ready to transport personnel and staff.

The Washington, D.C. office is Booster’s seventh major market. In total, Booster has received permits to operate in more than 150 jurisdictions across the U.S.

To learn more about Booster, visit www.trybooster.com.