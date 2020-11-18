When it’s time for your next fuel stop, look for the blue hose and fill your tank with E15, also known as eblend.

That’s the message behind the new “Look for the Blue Hose” campaign, aimed at increasing awareness and sales of E15 or eblend gasoline, a cleaner-burning, higher ethanol gasoline made with American-grown field corn. Perfectly safe for virtually all modern gasoline engines, E15 gasoline has proven to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions, making the air safer and lowering the risk of pollution-related health issues. Not to mention, E15 saves drivers 3 to 10 cents per gallon compared to conventional gasoline.

While most gasoline today already contains about 10% ethanol, E15 contains a slightly higher blend of ethanol (15%) with conventional gasoline (85%) that effectively lowers carbon emissions and improves engine performance. In fact, E10 has already reduced greenhouse gas emissions in 2019 by 54.1 million metric tons — the equivalent of removing over 11.5 million cars from the road for a full year. Growth Energy recently reported that drivers have surpassed 16 billion miles driven on E15.

“We all want cleaner air for ourselves and for our children. For many people, the solutions feel complex and far beyond our reach,” said Angela Tin, National Senior Director, Clean Air Initiatives at the American Lung Association. “But this is very simple: By reaching for the blue hose at your next fill up, and asking your friends and neighbors to do the same, each of us can have a huge impact on the air quality in and around Colorado Springs, and improve the long-term health of our children and future generations.”

A renewable resource, ethanol is made from field corn, commonly used for livestock feed. This “grain alcohol” has been used for over a century as an engine fuel, including Henry Ford’s famous Model T. Despite rumors to the contrary, E15 is safe for all 2001 and newer cars, SUV’s, and light duty trucks. It is EPA approved and is the most widely tested fuel on the market.

“Not only is E15 better for the environment, it is also a powerful way to support the American economy, specifically American farmers, including those right here in Colorado,” said Nick Colglazier, Executive Director of the Colorado Corn Administrative Committee, a co-sponsor of Look for the Blue Hose campaign. “When you choose E15, you support clean, home-grown energy that benefits America’s farmers and fuels our local economy. It’s a win-win-win for drivers, farm families, the environment and the economy.”

Drivers looking to fuel up with E15 around Colorado Springs have plenty of options. The area is home to the largest concentration of E15 or eblend filling stations, including 58 Kum & Go locations throughout Colorado.

“As a family-owned business, the health and wellbeing of our customers is a personal priority for everyone at Kum & Go,” said Ken Kleemeier, Vice President of Fuels with Kum & Go. “We are part of the Look for the Blue Hose campaign to make Coloradoans aware of a great fuel product that ultimately helps to bolster the economic vitality of our farming communities.”