Blackmer®, part of PSG, a Dover company and a global leader in specialty pumps and reciprocating compressor technologies, has announced the availability of its new TLGLF3HD Sliding Vane Pump. Developed as a flange-mounted truck pump, the TLGLF3HD helps increase pump reliability and safety while optimizing the loading and unloading speeds of LPG products for bobtails and transport trucks.

TLGLF3HD pumps include all of the same industry-leading features and benefits as the Blackmer TLGLF3 sliding vane pump while incorporating an increased flow rate of 60-201 gpm (227-761 L/min), which is 55% greater than the TLGLF3. This higher flow rate makes the TLGLF3HD pump the ideal solution for high-capacity bobtails tasked with making high-volume deliveries to residential farms and commercial customers. The TLGLF3HD also takes product reliability to the highest level. Flange mounting the pump directly to commercial internal control valves eliminates the need for inlet pipes, shutoff valves and external strainers that can restrict flow and cause vaporization problems, resulting in smoother operation and longer pump life.

“Blackmer originated the first truck-mounted pump in 1915 and has continued to develop innovative pumping solutions ever since,” said Chris Hordyk, Blackmer Product Manager. “Not only does the new TLGLF3HD decrease LPG loading and unloading times, which means less wear and tear on the equipment, it also sets the standard in sustained high-level performance, energy efficiency, and trouble-free operation. This makes the TLGLF3HD the go-to choice for LPG transport truck builders and propane marketers for truck-mounted pumps.”

Currently available in a 3-inch model, the Blackmer TLGLF3HD pump offers a maximum differential pressure of 125 psi (8.62 bar) and can be driven by a PTO shaft or a hydraulic motor using an adapter kit. These pumps are equipped with a double-ended drive shaft for clockwise or counterclockwise rotation by simply changing the pump position, and an auxiliary intake port that can be used for emergency unloading of another tank or transport. Along with an inlet flange that provides the optimal conditions for handling liquified gases, Blackmer UL-listed TLGLF3HD pumps feature cavitation suppression liners to reduce noise, vibration and wear from the damaging effects of cavitation. Replaceable casing, liners and end disks mean easy rebuilding of the pumping chamber to like-new condition.

For more information on Blackmer, please go to blackmer.com. Blackmer is a product brand within PSG, a Dover company. For more information on PSG, please go to psgdover.com.