Blackmer®, part of PSG®, a Dover company and a global leader in specialty pumps and reciprocating compressor technologies, is pleased to announce the availability of its new MAGNES Series Sliding Vane Magnetic Drive Pumps. The latest advancement in seal-less magnetic drive technology, Blackmer MAGNES Series pumps incorporate innovative design features that result in the world’s first pumps that produce a combination of flexibility, functionality and reliability to solve legacy operating pain points – including unexpected dry run, pumping fluids with solids, handling of fluids with entrained vapors and poor inlet conditions, and inflexible pump operating range – while also delivering technically superior handling of hazardous chemicals in severe-duty applications.

Blackmer MAGNES Series pumps are positive displacement rotary vane pumps that use a magnetic drive without dynamic seals, providing a leak-free pumping solution for difficult-to-seal, expensive, valuable, dangerous and hazardous liquids. With this rotary vane magnetic drive pump design, these pumps combine the leak-free benefits of a magnetic drive pump with the numerous advantages of sliding vane technology – including self-priming, line-stripping, product recovery, indefinite dry-run capability, solids handling, thin/thick viscosity flexibility, easy maintenance, low to zero NPSHr, 70% to 90% pump efficiencies, and full-curve operational flexibility.

Available in a 3-inch model (a 4-inch model will be available in January 2021) in both ductile iron and stainless-steel construction, MAGNES Series pumps feature a non-metallic, proprietary composite containment shell that provides the coupling strength of a thin wall metallic shell and the reliability of an eddy-current-free design. Unlike alternate pump options that must be tuned to a single BEP, MAGNES Series magnetic drive pumps have the robustness and flexibility to handle multiple changing fluid and system conditions. MAGNES pumps are available with an optional close-coupled drive design that enables quick and easy system setup, eliminating time-consuming alignment processes.

For more information on Blackmer, please go to blackmer.com. Blackmer is a product brand within PSG®, a Dover company. For more information on PSG, go to psgdover.com.