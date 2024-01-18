Biofuels once again won the Iowa caucuses, with the top three voter getters all supporting a growing role for biofuels in their energy plans. Biofuels Vision 2024 spent the last year educating candidates and their respective staff on the importance of biofuels as a robust sector of American energy production.

“We are pleased that candidates took the time to learn about biofuels, to tour biofuel production facilities, and ultimately to embrace biofuels in their energy plans,” stated Biofuels Vision 2024 executive director Logan Shine. “The grassroots nature of the caucuses make it an excellent educational tool for biofuels supporters and 2024 was no exception. As the race now moves to other parts of the country, farmers and biofuels supporters can feel good about the impact we’ve had.”

Former President Donald Trump, Governor Ron DeSantis and Ambassador Nikki Haley share public support for the following biofuels priorities:

Support a growing role for biofuels,

Champion a permanent national year-round E15 fix,

Opposing laws and regulations that directly or indirectly mandate electric vehicle (EV) purchases.

Information on the Biofuels Vision 2024 priority issues and where candidates stand can be found at: www.biofuelsvision.com.

While Iowa is home to first-in-the-nation caucuses, it is also the leading state in biofuel production. In 2022, Iowa produced 4.5 billion gallons of ethanol and 349 million gallons of biodiesel. Those production levels accounted for nearly $7.2 billion of Iowa’s gross domestic product, generated $3.5 billion of income for Iowa households and supported more than 57,000 jobs throughout the Iowa economy.

Biofuels Vision 2024 is a coalition of Iowa organizations and citizens tracking candidates’ stances on eight issues vital to the future of biofuels and the Iowa economy. The coalition does not endorse or rank candidates. Stay up to date by following @BiofuelsVision on X, previously known as Twitter. For more information about Biofuels Vision 2024, including background on the priority issues and an updated candidate position tracker, visit biofuelsvision.com.