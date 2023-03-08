Biofriendly, an environmental technology company, released their Operations Performance Report for Green Plus energy transition fuel in 2022, highlighting the tremendous success of their products’ reduction of greenhouse gases. The company saw an improvement of 8.9% over the last year, or an equivalent of 1.7 million tons of CO2 from entering the atmosphere.

“It feels rewarding to have another successful year helping to reduce harmful emissions with our product,” said Michael Carroll, CTO of Biofriendly. “Our efforts in 2022 bring our total number of gallons treated to 17.5 billion, which is just a staggering number. It’s gratifying to see how much we’ve grown at Biofriendly and looking forward to what we can accomplish in 2023.”

A compelling comparison can be made when looking at tree planting, whereas anywhere between 31 to 46 full grown trees are needed to compensate for 1 tonne of CO2 removal. The use of Green Plus in 2022 prevented 3,474.9 billion pounds of CO2 from entering the atmosphere, which on average would be the equivalent of planting 61.2 million full grown trees.

As the world strives toward more renewable energy resources, Biofriendly provides a helpful solution as the current use of fossil fuels has the longest path to transition. Green Plus has treated 77.5 billion miles of travel overall, which not only improves the quality of our air but also helps to reverse the impact of climate change by reducing carbon emissions. Biofriendly supports environmental and humanitarian organizations and continues to invest in innovative, green technologies that will help our planet.