The biodiesel and renewable diesel industry is on the “RISE”. This week the National Biodiesel Board (NBB) hosted more than 550 biodiesel and renewable diesel producers, distributors, retailers, and other industry advocates virtually to share the direction of the industry now and in the future. During the National Biodiesel Conference & Expo, NBB celebrated the many achievements for the industry in the face of adversity.

Throughout the conference, industry leaders shared how they intend to keep momentum rising in the next decade to meet NBB’s Vision of six billion gallons by 2030.

“Our industry has seen its fair share of challenges over the years, but I am proud to say that the biodiesel and renewable diesel industry never gave up, even in the middle of a pandemic,” said NBB CEO, Donnell Rehagen. “Our members continually beat expectations year after year and there is a lot to be excited for moving forward.”

During the conference, the trade association shared updates for each of its core program areas, with insights into direction and influences for the industry.

Federal Affairs “As a new Congress and new administration take shape in Washington, emerging proposals to decarbonize the energy and agriculture sectors, modernize transportation infrastructure, and incentivize research and development of cleaner fuel sources can provide new market opportunities for the biodiesel industry,” said Kurt Kovarik, Vice President of Federal Affairs. “NBB’s federal affairs team is monitoring the policy environment and preparing members to RISE to the occasion.”

State Affairs “State programs and incentives are driving the demand for a low carbon future,” shared Floyd Vergara, Director of State Governmental Affairs. “We continue to see a growing number of aggressive carbon policies coming out of various states, regions, and even municipalities that help set the stage for monumental industry growth. States like California, expected to reach a milestone of one billion gallons of biodiesel consumed last year, realized our industry message – Biodiesel: Better, Cleaner, Now – was right on target for seeing environmental benefits immediately.”

Sustainability “The science supporting the carbon reduction potential of renewable fuels grows in importance by the day,” said Matt Herman, Director of Environmental Science. “Studies documenting the lifecycle emissions of biodiesel–including feedstocks, potential indirect land use change, and the fuel production process — show that the carbon reduction potential of our member’s products is increasing. Our consistent message to all stakeholders, Biodiesel: Better, Cleaner, Now, is backed resoundingly by current science. Our sustainability team will continue efforts to ensure laws, regulations, and voluntary carbon reduction pledges properly reflect the sustainable nature of the fuels our members produce.”

Communications “Storytelling remains top of mind in 2021,” shared Samantha Turner, Communications Manager. “Awareness and positive impressions of biodiesel and renewable diesel among key audiences help maintain critical support for the industry — the number one goal of NBB’s communications efforts. We want to RISE this year, and in years to come, with increased outreach on our Vision and mission, sharing with our industry how we will grow from three billion to six billion gallons.”

Technical “The fuels industry continues to reinvent itself. With sweeping changes to emissions, aftertreatment devices, and limits, as well as electricity generated from renewable resources, NBB works to ensure biomass-based diesel fuels provide the performance and benefits required by users, regulators, and the public,” said Scott Fenwick, Technical Director. “We designed each element of our technical program to help ensure higher volumes of biodiesel and renewable diesel may be used in every diesel market segment, growing market access for our members.”

Outreach and Development “With our Vision in mind, we depend on today’s and tomorrow’s farmers and oilseed processors. A six billion gallon industry in 2030 will demand more than 18 billion pounds of soybean oil each year. However, we will need our other leading feedstocks to aid in that production as well,” explained Tom Verry, Director of Outreach and Development. “Our U.S. farmers will continue to lead the way in producing the feedstocks necessary to provide a better, cleaner future. Given the push to reduce carbon, we predict growing momentum for our Vision throughout 2021 and the years to come.”

As Rehagen closed the conference, he noted that the building blocks to grow the biodiesel and renewable diesel industry are in place.

“I have no doubt that we can reach our goals,” shared Rehagen. “I believe in our nation’s farmers, I believe in our industry, and I believe in our trade association to lead us as we RISE to new heights in 2021.”

Please plan to join NBB next year for the National Biodiesel Conference & Expo, which will mark the 30th anniversary of the industry on January 17-20, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Made from an increasingly diverse mix of resources such as recycled cooking oil, soybean oil and animal fats, biodiesel and renewable diesel are better, cleaner fuels that are available now for use in existing diesel engines without modification. NBB is the U.S. trade association representing the entire biodiesel and renewable diesel value chain, including producers, feedstock suppliers, and fuel distributors.