The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) thanks U.S. Representatives Angie Craig (D-MN), Randy Feenstra (R-IA), Cheri Bustos (D-IL) and Ashley Hinson (R-IA) for introducing the Home Front Energy Independence Act in response to record high gas prices and other urgent challenges. This legislation follows the Senate companion bill recently introduced by Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Joni Ernst (R-IA). ACE CEO Brian Jennings issued the following statement of support for this legislation:

“The only hurdles standing between saving consumers considerable money at the pump and replacing foreign oil with homegrown E15 are political or artificial in nature, and the Biden administration and Congress have the ability to help us overcome those hurdles. We’re appreciative the White House acknowledged that lifting the summertime restriction on the sale of E15 is within the ‘menu of options’ the administration is considering to bring down skyrocketing gas prices, and this bipartisan legislation is a timely and potent prescription to the simultaneous pocketbook, energy security, and climate challenges facing our nation.”