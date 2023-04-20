With the acquisition of Big Red Stores by Circle K parent Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. finalized as of (April 17th), rebranding work is now underway at 44 locations across Arkansas.

“We are very pleased to be expanding across Arkansas and welcoming Big Red’s great team members into our family as we raise the Circle K banner at these high-quality locations,” said Trey Powell, Vice President of Operations – Gulf Coast Business Unit, Circle K. “We’re looking forward to introducing our new customers to the great offerings and exciting programs that make Circle K a leading destination for convenience and mobility.”

The Circle K rebranding will continue through April 23 and may require brief closures as work is completed. The stores have been incorporated into Circle K’s Gulf Coast Business Unit, which is based in Pensacola, Fla., and oversees locations across Alabama, Arkansas, the Florida Panhandle, Louisiana and Mississippi.