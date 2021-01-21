Bestpass®, a comprehensive payment platform provider that is a leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets, achieved several significant milestones in 2020, including processing more than $1.2 billion in toll volume, exceeding $1 billion for the second consecutive year and posting 20% growth over 2019.

The company also surpassed 10,000 customers with 650,000 active transponders deployed on U.S. toll roads, released Cost Centers within its customer web portal to facilitate better fleet data management, and launched new national and regional toll transponder options.

“2020 was a challenging year in many ways that no one anticipated, and our core customers responded to keep the economy and country running with remarkable flexibility in their logistics solutions. Bestpass is proud to support their efforts, and I am personally proud of the Bestpass team that provided superior service and value to our customers throughout these difficult times,” said Bestpass CEO Tom Fogarty. “We will build on this momentum with more growth in 2021 thanks to the significant product advances released by the Bestpass innovations team.”

Bestpass 2020 Highlights