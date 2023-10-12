Best Fleets to Drive For, the only North America-wide evaluation of the best workplaces in the trucking industry, today announced a new education and awards conference taking place April 8-9, 2024. The event, to be held at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina, will recognize winning fleets and share insights from the 2024 winners.

Now in its 16th year, Best Fleets to Drive For is an annual survey and contest identifying the for-hire carriers providing the best workplace experience for their drivers. Produced by CarriersEdge, a leading provider of online driver training, the program is open to all for-hire fleets operating 10 tractor-trailers or more in the US or Canada. After being nominated by a driver or owner-operator, participating fleets are evaluated across a range of categories, including HR practices, operational strategy, professional development, and work/life balance. A comprehensive driver survey is included as well, with company responses and driver feedback compiled to identify the winners.

Recognizing Winners

The Top 20 Best Fleets, along with the Fleets to Watch (honorable mentions) and those fleets entering the Hall of Fame, will be announced January 30, 2024.

The Best Fleets to Drive For® Education and Awards Conference will publicly recognize those winning fleets and unveil two overall winners in “large” and “small” fleet categories.

Sharing Insights

The Education and Awards Conference will also reveal what makes those fleets winners, sharing trends, innovative ideas, and programs that have proven successful at fleets of all sizes.

With thousands of fleet responses and driver surveys reviewed through each year’s scoring process, the conference promises to provide a detailed look at what this year’s top performers are doing to keep their drivers happy and productive.

“Every year we collect a mountain of information through the Best Fleets evaluation process,” said Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge. “We’ve been conducting webinars and writing articles for years, but those can only scratch the surface of what we find in the data. With this event, we’ll have the opportunity to share a lot more details of what makes the winning fleets successful, and what other fleets can do to adopt those ideas.”

Event Details

The Education and Awards Conference will be held April 8-9, 2024, at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina, with preferred rates available at nearby hotels.

“The Best Fleets to Drive For push the limits every year, and we wanted to celebrate them in a venue built around recognition of excellence” noted Jazrawy. “The NASCAR Hall of Fame is a spectacular venue, and we’re looking forward to showcasing the winners in a place where you’re literally surrounded by greatness.”

As an event focused on fleet education and recognition, vendor presence will be limited.

“This conference will be about learning how to be a Best Fleet, and recognizing the companies that are already there,” added Jazrawy. “And thanks to the generous support of our sponsors EpicVue, TruckRight, and Netradyne, we’re able to do that.”

Registration is $299 per person and is open now.

For more information, visit www.bf2df.com or follow on social media through the hashtags #BFCon24 or #BestFleetsCon24

Nominations for the 2024 Best Fleets to Drive For are open through October 31, 2023, at www.bf2df.com.

About Best Fleets to Drive For

Launched in 2008, Best Fleets to Drive For® is the only annual program dedicated to uncovering the best workplaces in the North American trucking industry. Produced by CarriersEdge, Best Fleets to Drive For recognizes the for-hire fleets providing exceptional workplace experiences for their company drivers and independent contractors.

CarriersEdge is a leading provider of online driver training for the trucking industry. With a comprehensive library of safety and compliance courses, supported by advanced management and reporting functions, CarriersEdge helps over two thousand fleets train their drivers without sacrificing miles or requiring people to come in on weekends.

Note – Images for this release are available by clicking on the following link: https://www.flickr.com/photos/truckpr/albums/72177720310976898