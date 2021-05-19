Bennett Pump, the only dispenser manufacturer to offer a universal EMV upgrade solution, has received a letter of acceptance for Verifone POS systems, on Heartland payment networks, using the Bennett payment solution.

Three levels of certification are required for active outdoor EMV at any retail fueling site. Bennett payment solutions cover levels 1 and 2 with the EMV hardware and software. The POS providers are responsible for Level 3 certification with your payment network.

This is a significant achievement benefitting all Bennett payment system customers in the CITGO, Marathon, P66, Conoco, 76, ARCO, and Tesoro brands: including many other select retailers. Irrespective of dispenser brand or model, retailers should contact their brand representative to take appropriate next steps to upgrade their sites to EMV. Retailers that have yet to perform dispenser hardware upgrades should contact their Bennett sales representative.

Bennett’s EMV Upgrade kits provide a factory-fit solution for most every Gilbarco, Wayne, and all Bennett fueling dispensers. Further, Bennett EMV upgrade kits represent the most economical method for retailers to quickly become EMV compliant regardless of which dispenser manufacturer they have at their facility. The effortless installation process of Bennett’s EMV kits will facilitate compliance in short order as they upgrade their Verifone POS.

Bennett Pump Company is a leading manufacturer of fuel dispensing equipment for retail, commercial, and clean fuels technology. Based in Spring Lake, MI, USA, Bennett has been producing high quality fuel dispensing products for customers around the world for over 100 years. For additional information visit https://www.bennettpump.com/