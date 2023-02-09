Beck Oil, a California based fuel and lubricants distributor, has extended its usage of Trinium’s fuel applications to manage its wholesale and commercial business. Trinium Technologies, part of the WiseTech Global Group, is a leading provider of enterprise software to fuel marketers and cardlock companies.

Beck Oil has been a long time user of the Trinium Cardlock Management System to manage its fleet card fueling programs with CFN and Voyager. After an in depth evaluation process, Beck Oil selected Trinium Fuel Management System to manage its wholesale division as well. The deployment is in progress and is part of the company’s strategy to streamline its business processes. “As we assessed the various options in the market, our team came to the conclusion that Trinium provided the best depth of functionality and domain expertise. Align that with our joint success in using Trinium in our fleet fueling division, it made sense to extend our partnership with them”, said Steve Karney, CEO of Beck Oil.

This allows Beck Oil to streamline its financial reporting and make more informed business decisions by managing all of their operations with one system. “We’ve seen a definite trend with our customers to expand usage of our application to suit their needs. Beck Oil has been a strong proponent of this in deploying our FMS module for their wholesale division”, said Vicki Downing, General Manager of Trinium’s Fuel Software Division.

About Beck Oil, Inc. – has been providing high quality fuel, lubricants, solvents, and chemical products for over 50 years to the deserts of Southern California. The company’s twin distribution centers in Victorville and Coachella allow the operation to reach customers in areas such as Ridgecrest/Inyokern, Baker, San Bernardino County, Imperial Valley as well as the Coachella Valley, including Blythe, San Diego, and the heart of the Inland Empire. www.beckoil.com