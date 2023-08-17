Tom Bandy, Founder and CEO of BandyWorks, said, “We are proud to be among the first providers to support P+ capability and the only one to support both BandyWorks’ own and others’ loyalty programs for Altria’s new offerings.” He went on to say, ”The BandyWorks Tier 3 P+ offering includes Altria Multi-Unit and Loyalty Offers, Electronic Age and Identify Verification (EAIV), Responsibly Branded Altria Product Offers, In-App Marketing Campaigns, Data-Sharing Incentives and ATC 21+ Personalized Offer Targeting (P+).” Key points of difference with the BandyWorks capability include:

P+ in addition to Tier’s 1 through 3

Can work into existing store loyalty programs

If no loyalty program, BandyWorks can provide one through their Quik Loyalty

Altria’s Tier 3 Digital Trade Program directly impacts an estimated 10 to 15% of c-store sales.

“Cost covering incentives are currently available to retailers for early participation including loyalty usage, customer opt-in and co-branding opportunities. This, along with increased sales and traffic will drive thousands in additional dollars for qualified retailers.” said Mason Cowan, BandyWorks – Director of Managed Services. He went on to say, “the BandyWorks Tier 3 offering includes new DTP reporting requirements to achieve full funding.”

Providing tobacco loyalty and meeting the tiered levels of Altria’s digital transformation requires a complex technology solution with on-going support to keep promotions on track and certified. Retailers can use Quik Loyalty and be running in days. If retailers already have a loyalty system in place, BandyWorks can integrate the data to allow marketing teams to focus on loyalty while BandyWorks takes care of the tobacco processing.

Amit Patel, owner of Hometown Food & Liquor in South Beloit, IL, has been using the scan data program for several years. “We are growing our sales a lot with this program,” Patel noted. He went on to say, “Tier 3 and Personalzation Plus are the next steps in continuing our success. Altria and BandyWorks are great partners for us.”

Steve Hunt, Owner of Market Basket Food Stores, credits BandyWorks for helping them navigate through the digital platforms necessary to keep the company competitive in today’s retail environment. Hunt relayed, “In order to maximize profitability, we must take advantage of vendor programs and promotions and we look forward to BandyWorks continuing their support for us on the next level with the latest in Altria’s Digital Trade Program.”

Both retailers agree that BandyWorks makes the processes and integration easy for them.

BandyWorks encourages retailers to “go fast” in getting together with their Altria representative. Retailers need to quickly understand all that needs to be set up and the training needed to execute the program—and BandyWorks can help in the process with their workshops. E-mail capability is also critical—a capability BandyWorks can also assist in setting up and managing.

For a full detailed presentation of the BandyWorks offering, Tier 1 -3 and P+ capabilities and benefits contact BandyWorks at 804-733-8844 x1 or info@bandyworks.com.