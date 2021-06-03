CITGO President and Chief Executive Officer Carlos Jordá announced Balvy Bhogal-Mitro has been named Vice President Strategic and Corporate Planning effective June 1, 2021. In her new role, Bhogal-Mitro is responsible for strategic planning and alignment, capital planning, corporate issues and new business development, and the Company’s energy transition strategy. She will continue reporting directly to President and CEO Carlos Jordá.

“With issues surrounding the energy transition gaining increasing significance in our industry, Balvy will play a central role in helping craft our strategy and decision-making as we tackle the new challenges and opportunities of an evolving energy sector,” said Carlos Jordá, CITGO President and CEO.

Bhogal-Mitro most recently served as Assistant Vice President Strategic and Corporate Planning, where she was also instrumental in helping the Company secure new debt and refinance existing debt, as well as regularly providing economic and market analyses for investors and other key stakeholders. Prior to CITGO, she held positions in process engineering, operations, economics and planning, and capital investments at Lyondell-CITGO Refining, L.P., Koch Refining and Shell Canada Products, Ltd. She holds an MBA from the University of Houston and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.

“Through her dedication, insight and intellect Balvy has made important contributions to CITGO,” added Jordá, “and in her new position she will help ensure that CITGO thrives in a new era for the industry.”