DeanHouston, Inc., one of the nation’s largest B2B marketing firms, announced today that it was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States for the sixth time. Earlier this year, the firm was also named to the Cincinnati Business Courier’s Fast 55 Award for the fifth time – celebrating the 55 fastest-growing companies in the Greater Cincinnati Region.

“We are very honored to receive this prestigious Inc. 5000 recognition,” said Dale Dean, Founder of DeanHouston. “Growth is always exciting because it is a testament to the outstanding performance, client-first devotion, and talent of our incredible people! They ensure our clients are the center of the universe and deserve all the accolades for this impressive achievement.”

DeanHouston celebrated its 35 anniversary in July, enjoying considerable growth since its inception in 1988. What started as a humble office in Cincinnati is now 90 employees with five offices across the United States in Covington, KY, Hamilton, OH, Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Orland Park, IL, and Nashville, TN, and two strategic partnerships overseas in Germany and China.

“When you look at the small number of businesses that successfully stand the test of time, it’s remarkable what DeanHouston has accomplished in the past 35 years,” said Jason Kaple, DeanHouston CEO. “We’re proud to earn the distinction on prestigious lists like Inc. 5000 and the Fast 55, but we truly achieve these distinctions only by remaining focused on what matters most – helping our clients and people succeed. As they succeed, DeanHouston succeeds!”

Since opening its doors, DeanHouston has established itself as a premier B2B industrial marketing agency for technical products and services companies. DeanHouston specializes in helping companies align their marketing and branding efforts with their business objectives to achieve success. Its range of services includes marketing and branding strategy, digital marketing, creative design, content development, media, and sales enablement programs, as well as a turnkey tradeshow and printing division. With a client roster spanning Fortune 500 companies and emerging startups, DeanHouston has built a reputation for effectively aligning its clients’ marketing strategies with their strategic business objectives resulting in exceptional and consistent year-over-year business demand and growth for its clients.

For more information about DeanHouston, please visit deanhouston.com.