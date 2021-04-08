Tanknology Inc., a global leader in environmental compliance testing, inspection services and fuel quality solutions has announced that AW Associates, Inc. is now part of Tanknology. The agreement finalized April 1.

The Corona, California-based AW Associates, Inc. is a fuel system testing, maintenance and compliance company founded in 2009 by industry-veteran Kathy Wilkerson.

“The partnership is expected to provide significant benefits to both companies’ customer base by adding highly skilled employees and leadership to the Tanknology team while bolstering our geographic capabilities in Southern California. AW Associates shares in our commitment to a customer-centric culture and delivery of a highest quality of service,” said Allen Porter, Tanknology President and CEO.

“I am extremely proud of what Tanknology has accomplished over the last 30 years as the industry-best service provider, and innovator and manufacturer of industry-leading technologies and equipment,” Porter continued. “Our objective has always been to meet the compliance needs of our customers and international partners. The integration of AW Associates’ expertise, services, and processes, further expands this mission and positions Tanknology toward many years of growth and industry leadership.”

“AW Associates is excited to be joining Tanknology,” said Wilkerson, President and CEO of AW Associates, Inc. “Our customers will benefit from our ability to integrate Tanknology’s industry-leading technologies, systems and processes. By joining Tanknology, AW Associates will enhance our capacity for delivery of service and enable us to offer customers additional services and resources.”

This is the second recent business combination for Tanknology. The company purchased Wisconsin-based Compliance Testing and Technology, Inc. (CT&T), a provider of aboveground storage tank (AST) and underground storage tank (UST) compliance services, in May of 2020.