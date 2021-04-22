Tanknology has announced the acquisition of AW Associates, a Corona, California-based fuel system testing, maintenance and compliance company founded in 2009 by industry-veteran Kathy Wilkerson.

“The partnership is expected to provide significant benefits to both companies’ customer base by adding highly skilled employees and leadership to the Tanknology team while bolstering our geographic capabilities in Southern California. AW Associates shares in our commitment to a customer-centric culture and delivery of a highest quality of service,” said Allen Porter, Tanknology President and CEO.

“I am extremely proud of what Tanknology has accomplished over the last 30 years as the industry-best service provider, and innovator and manufacturer of industry-leading technologies and equipment,” Porter continued. “Our objective has always been to meet the compliance needs of our customers and international partners. The integration of AW Associates’ expertise, services, and processes, further expands this mission and positions Tanknology toward many years of growth and industry leadership.”