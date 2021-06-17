The American Transportation Research Institute released research on how truck drivers currently use truck parking availability systems, and their perspectives on how truck parking information is distributed.

The research is based on a survey of more than 1,100 truck drivers, and cross-tabulates findings from all sectors, age groups, experience levels and gender. The research was conceptualized by ATRI’s Research Advisory Committee (RAC), through their recognition that the numerous truck parking information systems being developed by public sector agencies are often based on disparate technologies and information distribution channels. The RAC believed that the lack of national standardization may be creating confusion and distrust of these potentially invaluable systems.

“This new research on driver issues and preferences toward truck parking information systems is hopefully a first step in developing a national driver-centric system, built on clear standards and approaches,” said Bill Hambrick, a professional driver for Werner Enterprises and an America’s Road Team Captain.

The research recognizes that the truck parking information systems are managed at a facility level, but corroborates that long-haul interstate drivers are the preferred users of the system, and that the system designs and approaches should not differ considerably across state lines.

For access to the full report please visit ATRI’s website at TruckingResearch.org.