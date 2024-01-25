As part of a larger study on the impacts of truck driver detention on the industry, the American Transportation Research Institute today issued a call for motor carriers and owner-operators to participate in new ATRI data collection on the consequences of driver detention in the trucking industry.

Driver detention – time spent waiting at shipper or receiver facilities outside of loading/unloading – is a longstanding issue in the trucking industry. Accordingly, ATRI’s Research Advisory Committee (RAC) identified the need for new research to document the widespread negative consequences of driver detention for carriers, truck drivers, shippers, and the economy as a whole.

The short survey asks motor carriers and owner-operators to share details on their experience with driver detention and how it relates to their operations, as well as their strategies for mitigating detention. Later this year ATRI will release two additional surveys as a part of this research, one for company drivers and one for shippers/receivers.

“Driver detention is everyone’s problem, and it isn’t going away,” said Stephen A. Truono, NFI Industries EVP & Chief Risk Officer. “While carriers have made efforts to address it in recent years, ATRI’s comprehensive detention research will shed light on the impact and scale of driver detention on both trucking and supply chains in general.”

Motor carriers and owner-operators are encouraged to complete the survey by clicking here.