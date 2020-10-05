Atlas Oil Company welcomed back long-time managing partner Michael Evans to serve as President. Former President, Robert Kenyon announced his departure effective on September 25, 2020 to pursue a new opportunity in the renewable energy space. Kenyon will remain as a Strategic Advisor for Simon Group Holdings and its subsidiaries.

“We want to thank Robert Kenyon for his twenty-two years of service to our company,” said Atlas’ Founder, Chairman & Owner, Sam Simon. “Bob is an exceptional leader and we wish him success in his new endeavor.”

Evans has worked closely with Simon for over 24 years and has previously held the role of President at Atlas. Evans will step in as the interim President and will be partnering with executive leadership to coordinate a permanent succession plan.

With nearly 30 years of financial, operational, and leadership experience, his credentials consist of successes in various industries including distribution, logistics, real estate, technology, petroleum commodities and merger and acquisition activities within Fortune 500 companies. He has successfully taken on key roles in turnaround and performance improvement situations involving mid-size to multi-billion-dollar companies.

Evans attended Western Michigan University and graduated, with honors, with a B.B.A. in finance and accounting. He is active in several professional organizations including the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America, the National Association of Convenience Stores, and the Michigan Petroleum Association. He also served on the State of Michigan Department of Environmental Quality’s Underground Storage Tank System Cleanup Advisory Board.