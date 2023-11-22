With an estimated 55.4 million people traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday this year, the American Trucking Associations and professional drivers from ATA’s Share the Road highway safety are encouraging Americans to practice safety on the roads.

In addition to congestion, Thanksgiving travelers may face wintry weather including winds, snow and ice and freezing temperatures can create treacherous conditions and reduce visibility on the road, so drivers must be alert in the face of unpredictable conditions. In addition, stress and revelry can put additional anxiety on drivers as they head home for the holidays.

“As a truck driver from Maine, I have been trained to deal with wintery road conditions,” said Share the Road Professional Truck Driver Ronald Round of Bison Transport USA. “It is important to make sure your vehicle is prepared for extended trips. Check your wiper fluids, antifreeze, and pack a few extra blankets before you pull out of the driveway in case of an emergency.”

“Given the high volume of travelers for Thanksgiving, it is important to implement safe driving measures so everyone can make it to the dinner table,” said Share the Road Professional Truck Driver Gina Jones of Werner Enterprises. “As a professional truck driver, I am delivering all the trimmings necessary for Thanksgiving. I hope my fellow motorists will consider these safe driving tips when traveling to their Thanksgiving destinations.”