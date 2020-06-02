The American Trucking Associations has opened registration for the 2020 ATA Management Conference & Exhibition, scheduled for October 24-27 at Denver’s Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

“Each year, MCE is a touchstone event for trucking and never has that been truer than this year,” said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. “We anticipate MCE will be one of the first opportunities for our industry to come together and meet face-to-face and begin mapping our road to recovery from this pandemic and its economic impact.”

With a theme of “Moving Forward from Crisis to Recovery,” the 2020 MCE will have a sharp focus on what fleets and allied community needs to do to continue delivering for the nation.

“This event is an important part of keeping our industry strong and unified,” said ATA Chairman Randy Guillot, president of Triple G Express, New Orleans. “I look forward to joining my fellow ATA members in Denver this October to continue the work of moving our industry forward.”

In addition to opening registration, ATA is announcing the first of its special guest speakers: former Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta, former Senator Alan Simpson (R-Wyoming) and nationally renowned pollster Neil Newhouse.

“Despite the challenges we face, MCE will continue to be a place where attendees can hear from experts, get critical business intelligence and interact with colleagues and customers,” Spear said. “This year’s meeting will be an early mile marker on the road to recovery.”

Even though registration is open, attendees may defer payment until September 1. For more information, or to register, please visit mce.trucking.org.