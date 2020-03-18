The American Trucking Associations announced it is accepting applications for the eighth LEAD ATA class. Rising, young trucking executives are encouraged to apply to the industry’s top leadership development program.

Established in 2013 and sponsored by Trimble, LEAD ATA provides up-and-coming trucking professionals an exclusive opportunity to expand their knowledge and skills through the industry’s largest association. Participants in the program will gain an in-depth understanding of how the regulatory and legislative processes affect the trucking industry, as well as learn valuable leadership skills. Participants graduate with an understanding of the important role ATA plays in influencing those processes and the overall trucking industry. LEAD ATA coaches its participants to use the many resources available to industry executives through ATA such as policy experts, industry-leading data, communications tools and networking opportunities.

“As is the case in any major industry, new leaders and talent are required to achieve long-term sustainability and growth. Trucking is no different, and the LEAD ATA program is essential to that mission,” said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. “The program has a proven, documented history of preparing the right individuals to take on and succeed in leadership positions within their companies.”

“Trimble is proud to continue its sponsorship of LEAD ATA,” said Alicia Jarosh, vice president of customer insights for Trimble Transportation. “Both LEAD ATA and Trimble share a commitment to developing trucking’s next generation of leaders, helping to ensure that our industry is in good hands – both today and in the years to come.”

During the LEAD ATA program, participants get a first-hand perspective at ATA’s governance structure and how the member-led policy making process functions in real time. Participants meet with ATA executives and trucking policy experts, receive professional training to enhance their public speaking skills, gain valuable insight into how ATA works with legislators to create a more efficient and profitable environment for trucking, and observe how ATA and its members are improving the trucking industry’s image. This summer, the LEAD ATA class will visit with their elected officials on Capitol Hill and educate Members of Congress on critical trucking issues and highlight their respective companies’ critical role in their communities.

“As the President of two trucking companies and a member of the ATA, I’ve watched the LEAD ATA program thrive, and I’ve watched as my son worked his way through the program and return with meaningful new skills and knowledge,” said ATA Chairman Randy Guillot, President of Triple G Express. “ATA plays a major role in the legislative and regulatory processes that impact our industry. It’s important that the next generation of leaders have a chance to see that up close, and understand how we represent trucking’s interests in our nation’s capital, and all around the U.S. LEAD ATA offers them that opportunity.”

Click here to visit the official LEAD ATA website and to fill out an application.