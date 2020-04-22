The American Trucking Associations joined President Trump at an event on the White House lawn to recognize the critical role our nation’s truck drivers are playing in America’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the event, President Trump and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao lauded truckers as “heroes” for their efforts during the crisis.

“In the war against the virus, America’s truckers are really the foot soldiers that are carrying us to victory,” President Trump said. “Truckers are playing a critical role in vanquishing the virus, and they will be just as important as we work to get our economic engine roaring.”

Several drivers were invited to the podium to share personal stories of delivering critical goods during the pandemic, from hand sanitizer to medical supplies.

“As a professional driver, I am proud to stand here representing my fellow drivers out there doing the important work of delivering for America,” said Stephen Richardson, a professional driver with Triple G Express from Decatur, Alabama. “I am proud to be a truck driver and I am especially proud of the work all of the drivers are doing now in response to this crisis.”

In addition to Richardson, Charlton Paul, UPS Freight, Chester, New York, and Tina Peterson, FedEx Ground/Ravenwood Transport, Blaine, Minnesota, all spoke of their experiences, and received a gold key from President Trump, which he called an expression of thanks for their “essential” work. A truck from ATA-member FedEx Ground and the ATA’s image truck – Interstate One – served as a backdrop for the President’s remarks.

“President Trump is absolutely correct in calling America’s truck drivers ‘the lifeblood of our economy.’ As he said, they truly are ‘brave, bold and incredible’ heroes,” said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. “We thank the President and Secretary Chao for recognizing these drivers, who are touching the lives of Americans in a very tangible way, and for appreciating the hard work and sacrifice these men and women are making to deliver shipments of food, medicine and other crucial supplies to the frontlines of the fight against this virus.”