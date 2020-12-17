American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear issued the following statement regarding reports President-Elect Biden intends to nominate former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, to be Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation:

“Transportation is an issue that touches all Americans – urban, rural, coastal and in the heartland of our nation. Having served as a mayor, Pete Buttigieg has had an up close and personal look at how our infrastructure problems are impacting Americans, and how important it is to solve them.

“On behalf of the trucking and freight transportation industry, I’d like to congratulate Pete Buttigieg on his nomination to lead the Department of Transportation. We look forward to rolling up our sleeves and working with him to begin the important work of rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure.”