the American Trucking Associations congratulated 26 member fleets and shippers for winning SmartWay Excellence Awards from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“EPA is pleased to honor these SmartWay Partners with a 2020 Excellence Award,” said Karl Simon, director of EPA’s Transportation & Climate Division. “These Awardee recipients continue to lead through these challenging times, working diligently to manufacture products, manage shipments and deliver to our families the goods and supplies we need each day, while contributing to a healthier, more sustainable future for our children.”

“The SmartWay Transport Partnership continues to be a model for cooperation between the business community and government to advance our industry’s sustainability efforts,” said Glen Kedzie, ATA vice president and energy and environmental affairs counsel. “We are proud that so many of our members participate in this program and that many of them have been recognized for their participation with one of these awards.”

The ATA members honored with SmartWay Excellence Awards are:

ABF Freight System Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Inc.

Duncan and Son Lines Inc.

Professional Auto Transport Inc.

UPS Small Package

CRST Dedicated Services Inc.

CRST Expedited Inc.

Doug Andrus Distributing LLC

Hub Group

Nussbaum Transportation Services Inc.

D. M. Bowman Inc.

Meijer Logistics LLC

Van Eerden Trucking Company

Prime Inc.

Wilson Logistics Inc.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.

Werner Enterprises

Lindenmeyr Munroe

Freymiller

Alan Ritchey Inc.

Lone Star Transportation, LLC

OutWest Express LLC

Cheema Freightlines LLC

Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products LP

Roehl Transport Inc.

Bison Transport Inc.

EPA’s SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible to protect public health and reduce emissions. Demonstrating a commitment to environmental responsibility and freight efficiency through SmartWay provides for a more sustainable and competitive business environment.

Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 134 million tons of harmful air pollution, while saving 280 million barrels of oil and $37.5 billion in fuel costs – equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 18 million homes. SmartWay partners also help protect clean and healthy air by significantly reducing pollution that contributes to smog, including fine particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.