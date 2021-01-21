American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear congratulated Boston Mayor Marty Walsh following reports that President-Elect Biden intends to nominate him to be Secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor:

“Mayor Walsh has a deep understanding of labor issues, and his experience as mayor of a major city – and work within the building trades – will be incredibly valuable as the country addresses the need to build a 21st Century economy and infrastructure,” Spear said. “The professional drivers, mechanics, dock workers, dispatchers – the millions of individuals who make up the workforce of our industry – are the critical resource that powers trucking and our economy.

“On behalf of the trucking industry, I want to congratulate Mayor Walsh on his nomination at this critical time in our history to lead the Labor Department. We look forward to working with him to keep Americans working and our economy moving.”