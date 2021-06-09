American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear issued the following statement on the introduction of the INVEST in America Act by House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio (D-OR):

“The INVEST in America Act is a solid piece of legislation that authorizes a transformative increase in funding for roads and bridges, creating a strong baseline of new investment that aligns with the growing needs of our nation’s aging infrastructure. ATA supports this bill and will continue working to improve and advance it into law. We thank Chairman DeFazio and staff for their leadership and outreach throughout this legislative process.”