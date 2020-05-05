API announced its new passenger car engine oil standard takes effect immediately, providing improved engine performance and fuel economy for today’s gasoline engine cars, light-trucks and SUVs.

“The new engine oil standard was developed in close consultation with the auto industry, lubricant marketers and additive suppliers to meet the demands of today’s engines,” API Product Programs Director Kevin Ferrick said. “Rest assured, the new API standard gives peace of mind to consumers that they are putting the highest-grade engine oils in their vehicles.”

May 1, 2020, is the first day that marketers can begin selling the next-generation engine oil under the 18th edition of API 1509, Engine Oil Licensing and Certification System (EOLCS), which was published in July of 2019. In addition to protecting the performance in today’s engines, the new API engine oil standard also ensures engine components, including emission control systems and turbochargers, work optimally. The new oils will help vehicles meet fuel economy requirements while protecting engines operating with ethanol fuels up to E85.

“We believe stringent engine oil standards are good for consumers, their vehicles, the environment and overall sustainability,” API Global Industry Services (GIS) Senior Vice President Debra Phillips said. “We work closely with the auto industry and other industry segments to include the latest products in our oil standards and licensing program to meet current challenges with an outlook toward the future.”

API aims to ensure the highest level of quality in engine oils by licensing the use of its globally recognized Engine Oil Quality Marks to marketers that demonstrate their products meet API performance requirements. The presence of API Marks indicate that the motor oil has met API’s standards. Oils licensed by API are subject to API’s rigorous aftermarket audit program. This includes running physical, chemical and performance tests on licensed engine oils and verifying that the API-registered marks are properly displayed on containers and convey accurate information to consumers.

Learn more about API’s new passenger car engine oil standards here.

API standards are developed under API’s American National Standards Institute accredited process, ensuring that the API standards are recognized not only for their technical rigor, but also for their third-party accreditation which facilitates acceptance by state, federal and increasingly international regulators. The GIS division is responsible for standards setting, certification, training, events, publications and safety programs for industry operations.