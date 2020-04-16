The American Petroleum Institute released the following statement on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposed rule on the Particulate Matter (PM) National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS), which recommends retaining all six of the current standards. API participated throughout the agency’s public process of developing science and policy documents that are the basis for this proposed rule.

“Many industry groups across America – including ours – agree that EPA’s proposed rule is a smart balance that will further reduce emissions and help protect public health while meeting America’s energy needs,” API Senior Vice President of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs Frank Macchiarola said. “The U.S. has made significant progress in this area as the U.S. has reduced PM 2.5 annual concentrations by 39 percent since 2000. This proposal is an important step toward continuing this progress. We are reviewing EPA’s proposal and intend to provide public testimony and comments to the regulatory docket.”

Since 2000, the U.S. has reduced emissions that can contribute to PM, including reducing SO 2 84% while NO x air releases are down 54%. Continued implementation of existing regulations can help continue this trend.

Estimated economic impacts of previous NAAQS proposals, coupled with the lack of compelling new evidence to lower the standards underlying this proposed rule, support EPA’s proposal to retain the current PM NAAQS.