American Petroleum Institute (API) Vice President of Natural Gas Markets Dustin Meyer released the following statement regarding the U.S. Department of Energy’s decision to approve two new liquified natural gas (LNG) export permits.

“We welcome the Department of Energy’s continued commitment to increasing U.S. LNG exports during this consequential moment in history. The additional permits granted today are an important step forward, and further progress could send a clear and powerful signal that America is serious about strengthening global energy security while supporting emissions reductions. We will continue working with the administration to ensure a timely and efficient permitting system to advance not only U.S. LNG projects, but also the pipeline infrastructure needed to sustain export growth.”

Earlier this week, API filed comments to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) raising concerns that the Commission’s recently proposed policy changes would undermine development of the natural gas infrastructure and facilities that are needed to increase supply here in the U.S. and expand LNG exports to our allies overseas. In addition, API has raised concerns that revised NEPA regulations will slow the permitting process for critical energy infrastructure dramatically and create new obstacles for natural gas development.